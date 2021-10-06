Dental support agency reports hack

Fort Wayne-area dental practices affiliated with North American Dental Management experienced a data breach this year and patients are being notified their personal information might have been compromised.

A news release Tuesday said the dental management agency, which provides administrative and technology support for Professional Dental Alliance of Indiana in Fort Wayne, experienced an email phishing attack.

The attack is believed to have taken place March 31 and April 1. Federal and local law enforcement agencies have been contacted, the release said.

Personal information at risk includes patients' names, mailing addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers and insurance information.

“Presently, there is no evidence of malicious use of any personal information due to this incident,” the news release said.

The local alliance did not return a phone call seeking more information Tuesday.

The dental entities have enhanced their email security and computer networks, the release said. Those affected by the breach are being offered free two-year memberships to Experian's IdentityWorks, which provides fraud alerts, free credit reports, credit monitoring and identity theft insurance up to $1 million.

“Given the ongoing nature of the investigation, should additional persons be identified as having their information breached, (the Alliance) will promptly notify them,” the news release said.

An informational hotline has been set up at 888-397-0067.

rsalter@jg.net