Health care proposals get OK'd by panel

INDIANAPOLIS – A legislative committee approved findings and recommendations on licensing for heath care professionals Tuesday but failed to pass a proposed new process for those already licensed in other states.

The Interim Study Committee on Public Policy was tasked with looking at some of the red tape involved with professional licensing – especially how long it takes some professionals to get a license when moving from another state.

The group had created a preliminary draft bill to be filed during the 2022 legislative process that would have set up a more streamlined process to grant licenses and certificates to health care workers.

It would have allowed someone with a health care license in another state to apply for a provisional license if the other state has similar requirements.

Also the person has to demonstrate competency, which can be done by having been licensed and employed in that occupation for at least one year.

The applicants also couldn't have previous discipline on their records or ongoing proceedings.

But the vote on the proposed bill failed 7-2. It needed eight votes – a majority of those on the panel – to pass.

“This committee has done a ton of great work, but I just don't feel like I'm there yet,” said Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Martinsville.

The group did approve a number of findings and recommendations for the full legislature to consider starting in January.

They include:

• The General Assembly should adopt universal reciprocity legislation for all health care providers.

• The General Assembly should enact the Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact.

• The General Assembly should amend the state's telehealth laws to allow physical therapy assistants and all mental health and behavioral health professionals to use telehealth.

• The General Assembly should augment the Professional Licensing Agency's budget with $690,000 to make technology improvements.

• The General Assembly should maximize the use of health care compacts where possible, including the Interstate Medical Licensing Compact.

A compact is a voluntary, expedited pathway to licensure agreed to by various states that sign on.

Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, voted for the report though he has some philosophical concerns. He said some of the recommendations look at the professions on a case-by-case basis and others are universal.

