City police, fire request staff help

The Fort Wayne City Council will decide whether to allow more money for police officers and firefighters.

Police Chief Steve Reed asked the council Tuesday for an additional 20 officers to bring the Fort Wayne Police Department to 480. The department is expected to have 485 officers in total because of a grant that will pay for five officer hires.

Fire Chief Eric Lahey had a similar request – an additional 28 firefighters to bring the Fort Wayne Fire Department to 360.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, had the same question for both officials: Is it possible to recruit and hire that many officers or firefighters?

Lahey and Reed separately explained their recruitment efforts, along with other 2022 needs, during budget presentations Tuesday.

Even if they could find recruits, Lahey said, it's hard to move two classes of new firefighters through in a year. The department has 14 recruits who are about to graduate and a class of more than 20 forming for next year.

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, reviewed the budget for places where more funding could be pulled to hire more firefighters and improve morale. Overtime pay might not be needed with more staff, Didier said, but Lahey explained that money isn't the problem.

“It's not money that limits us, councilman, on how many firefighters we put into a class,” Lahey said. “It's the available training houses that we have that limits our ability to put more firefighters in a recruit class.”

In recruits' first year, Lahey likes to have them work at busy engine houses with more runs to ensure they get the needed experience.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, asked about demographic diversity among the recruit classes.

The current class of 14 is all white men with the exception of one white woman, Lahey said. But the next class appears to be 15% Black, 7% Hispanic and 3% Asian, along with 12% of the recruits being women.

Lahey also asked the council for $1.2 million for apparatus replacements and $500,000 to replace kitchen hoods in eight fire stations that would make stations compliant with local fire code. The total proposed fire department budget for 2022 is about $51 million, an increase of roughly 3% from 2021.

Reed said the police department's budget is 2.7% higher for 2022 than 2021 but most of the increase – $2.6 million – will go toward new officer hires, if approved.

Recruitment efforts for the police department involve a committee of officers that go to events to recruit as well as the use of sending notices to other states for candidates. The initiatives are being used to hire new and experienced officers.

Council members asked about the department's efforts to build trust within the community.

“I believe it's working very well,” Reed said. “I believe that it is paying off.”

Violent crime in Fort Wayne is down 47% this year, and Reed said the 80% clearance rate for homicides shows trust with the department is increasing.

The proposed police budget includes expanding the Air Support Unit and the Downtown Bicycle Patrol. Several drones are in the department's capital improvement plan, including a $130,950 Dragonfish drone in 2022 and a $150,000 fixed wing VTOL drone in 2023.

The eventual goal is to have drones act as first responders, Reed said, by sending drones to give real-time information to the department.

City Council is expected to make budget cuts this month with final budget adoption scheduled for Oct. 26.

