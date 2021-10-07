Council questions funding plan for Animal Control's expansion

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control officials are looking to expand their facility – a move expected to reduce euthanasia by 25%.

Director Amy-Jo Sites presented her $3.6 million budget to City Council on Tuesday, but she recognized early on her presence was likely requested because of the figures on the department's capital improvement plan.

Capital improvement plans include projects departments would like to do in the next five years. Sites has architectural and engineering designs for an expansion to the department's facility on Hillegas Road listed at $54,200 next year.

When asked, Sites revealed the total project is expected to cost between $530,000 and $550,000.

“Do you have an idea of how you're going to fund that?” Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, asked.

Sites' reaction was non-verbal – a smile with a raised eye brow.

“It's not like I have the money sitting in my pocket,” Arp said. “We have to go to the taxpayers and explain to them how we're coming up with this money so I think it's a legitimate question to have an idea of how we're going to pay for it.”

Sites said the department would prefer the council to pay for at least half of the project, and the rest could be covered by donors.

The expansion on the southeast corner of the facility is expected to provide about 500 square feet of additional training and assessment space. It will also include three large dog kennels for emergency sheltering.

The project would give the department more room to address pet behaviors that could save high-risk animals from euthanasia. It would also free up space in the educational center that is being used to assess animals through play time, Sites said.

The educational center could be used for more programming if the facility is expanded, and Sites added it could also be rented out, which would provide a revenue stream.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she didn't understand the thought-process behind Sites' proposal.

“I'm having a hard time understanding why you would in your budget want us to approve the exploration or the drawings, renderings of a project if you're not sure how you're going to pay for the project,” Tucker said. “It almost sounds like you're asking us to put good money out without a plan.”

Sites explained that the project is not meant to be donor based.

“This will be a city project that will benefit from the revenues,” she said.

dfilchak@jg.net