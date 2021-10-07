Job dismissal tied to COVID beliefs, woman says in suit

Lisa Bobay-Somers has made no secret at Northwest Allen County Schools board meetings that she was fired from her job because of her beliefs regarding COVID-19, and she's now accusing Professional Emergency Physicians of wrongful termination.

A 10-page lawsuit filed in Allen Superior Court asserts Professional Emergency Physicians, also known as PEP, fired Bobay-Somers after telling her that prescribing ivermectin to treat COVID-19 is malpractice.

Ivermectin is a drug made for livestock. It also can be prescribed to people to treat infections caused by parasites, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not authorized or approved ivermectin for prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

Bobay-Somers – a vocal mask opponent at NACS meetings and wife of the school board president – is seeking unspecified damages plus liquidated damages and attorney's fees, according to the lawsuit filed in August.

She is represented by Kevin Mitchell of Mitchell Litigation & Advocacy. He also is representing the six parents who are suing NACS in objection to the district's mask mandate. That case was filed in September.

Court documents state Bobay-Somers, a physician assistant, communicated to her colleagues about more effective treatment and therapeutics for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, including in October and December of last year.

PEP employs medical professionals, including physician assistants and nurses who serve Parkview Health's hospitals.

The company's president told Bobay-Somers that the Parkview Health treatment team, specifically Dr. R. Scott Stienecker, refused to allow ivermectin to treat COVID-19, according to the lawsuit.

Stienecker is Parkview's medical director for epidemiology and infection prevention.

On Jan. 27, the lawsuit states, PEP's president provided a report from the PEP/Parkview COVID-19 department of a suspected ivermectin toxicity case in a Parkview emergency room. It was unclear to whom the report was provided.

“PEP's president reported that, 'This is considered malpractice and will be reported to the state licensure board,'” the lawsuit says.

It was not clear in the lawsuit who administered the suspected ivermectin, but the document notes Bobay-Somers explained at 3:02 p.m. the next day she was aware of a similar episode involving a patient treated with another medication – a case of an adverse drug reaction, not malpractice.

“Additionally, Bobay-Somers reinforced the proper protocol for ivermectin treatments as follows,” the lawsuit says, continuing with details about how ivermectin is dosed.

Another PEP physician weighed in about an hour later and told Bobay-Somers that prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19 is malpractice.

“The message was clear: the PEP/Parkview 'COVID Department' or 'Treatment Team' would not allow use of ivermectin in Parkview hospitals,” the lawsuit says. “PEP terminated Bobay-Somers the next morning.”

Along with firing Bobay-Somers without her contractual 90-day notice, the lawsuit asserts PEP failed to pay Bobay-Somers $10,000 severance and accrued paid time off.

Bobay-Somers is suing PEP on allegations of wrongful termination, violation of wage payment statute and breach of contract.

“Public policy demands that a physician assistant should not be terminated, in whole or in part, due to advocating for patient care, a task that is central to her profession and a legal duty,” the lawsuit states.

Bobay-Somers referenced her firing at the March 29 NACS board meeting. She was among dozens of people who pleaded with officials during public comment to loosen mask requirements despite a statewide school mask mandate.

“I am a medical person and was formerly employed until I let my opinion out about masks and about treatments for COVID and about my concerns about the vaccine,” Bobay-Somers told the NACS board. “It is not a vaccine. It is actually gene therapy.”

The CDC is clear that COVID-19 vaccines will not change or affect someone's DNA.

An initial hearing about the lawsuit is scheduled for Nov. 29.

PEP, which is represented by Barrett & McNagny LLP, cannot comment on any active litigation, a spokesman said.

