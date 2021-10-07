Neighborhoods can apply for grants

Fort Wayne's 2022 Neighborhood Improvement Grant program is now open.

This is the fourth year for the program designed to support neighborhood projects that beautify public spaces and strengthen community involvement.

Registered Fort Wayne neighborhood associations or one of the city's four area partnerships can apply to receive up to $5,000, the city's Community Development Division said Wednesday.

“This program has been popular,” said Nancy Townsend, director of Community Development. “It is gaining more interest and we have received more applications each year. We want to continue to provide programs and services that the community wants and will help neighborhoods stay organized, active and making improvements that the residents want.”

Examples include community gardens, improvements to community centers, benches, public art or signage. Expenses such as routine maintenance, social events or operating expenses are not covered.

“Neighborhoods are critical to the current and future success of Fort Wayne,” Mayor Tom Henry said. “I'm encouraged that the grant program continues to make a positive and meaningful difference for neighborhoods throughout our community.”

Applications can be submitted online. They can also be mailed or dropped off at the Community Development Division's office in Citizens Square, Suite 320. For additional information or assistance, email myneighborhood@cityoffortwayne.org or call 260-427- 6214.

Proposals are evaluated and scored based on grant criteria and available funding. Information and guidelines about the Neighborhood Improvement Grant program can be found at www.fortwayneneighborhoods.org by clicking the “resources” menu item. Applications are due Nov. 15. Grant recipients will be announced at the end of December.