TRAA to pay students for needed classes

Three Rivers Ambulance Authority will soon pay students to take necessary classes to become medics.

Mike Bureau, chief operating officers at the ambulance authority, announced the program at Thursday’s board meeting. The program will require students to learn for 40 hours a week for 10 weeks.

At the end of the course, they will go from making $11 an hour as students to $14.75 an hour as new emergency medical technicians.

The ambulance authority will require each student to sign a contract with a minimum employment requirement. Bureau said the requirement hasn’t been formalized yet, but it could be two years.

Many agencies have programs that educate prospective medics, some of which also pay for the cost of the course. As far as Bureau knows, there aren’t any programs that also pay the students a full-time wage.

The classes will be done at an accelerated rate and will include time shadowing on ambulances. Bureau said college courses to become a medic typically take 18-24 weeks.

The first class, which Bureau said will start as soon as Nov. 1, will be capped at 20 students.

dfilchak@jg.net