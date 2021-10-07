Waiver sought to build small rental houses

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission has been asked to approve a big development with small houses on 54 acres along West Dupont Road.

Dupont Meadows is proposed as a 242-unit rental development of single-family detached houses. The location, along the south side of the 2200 block of West Dupont, is just west of Lima Road, directly behind Walmart.

From a Fort Wayne new-home standpoint, the proposed houses are tiny – although not so small as so-called tiny houses, trendy residences technically defined as having 600 square feet or less. In the United States, they average only 225 square feet.

The applicant, Next Chapter Holdings LLC of North Augusta, South Carolina, proposes 43 homes as small as 859 and 862 square feet – nearly 100 square feet smaller than the local zoning ordinance's lower limit of 950 square feet.

The company is asking for a waiver of the size standard.

“If this project developed as a standard apartment community, with units in blocks of multifamily buildings, many units could be less than 950 square feet in size,” company officials say in documents filed with the application.

The applicant also contends the development does not fit into any ordinance category in applying for a waiver of front setback requirements – calling the project “really a multifamily complex developed with stand-alone single-family structures.”

The developers also say if waivers are not granted, the development would not be built.

On its website, Next Chapter says its “thoughtfully planned” neighborhoods “provide the privacy and charm of single-family cottages,” community social events and other amenities, which at Dupont Meadows include a pool, a community building and a dog park.

The site points to trends that predict more people will choose to rent rather than own homes in the next two decades.

Shane Malek, a spokesman for Next Chapter, said the development represents an investment of more than $40 million.

He said the units are not being targeted to senior citizens. Instead, he expects “a wide range in demographic” from seniors to young singles and couples, roommates and families with children.

That's because the development will include larger homes as well as the smaller ones, Malek said.

Plans filed with the application show two-, three- and four-bedroom units between 1,082 and 1,804 square feet. The homes come in one- and two-story layouts in eight floor plans.

“The vast majority, over 50%, of the units that we would be building are two-bedroom, two-bath (units) with over 1,300 square feet,” Malek said.

The units are planned to be rented at market rates for the Fort Wayne area's Class A apartments, he said.

Garages, front porches and yards are included in some properties, Malek said.

Malek confirmed about four acres of the site contain wetlands but that area will be protected after a new survey is conducted.

The development will be served by Fort Wayne water and sewer. Rezoning from agriculture-low intensity residential to multiple family residential and approval of a primary development plan and associated waivers are sought.

The project will have a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

Seeking waivers is not unusual for Next Chapter, which has completed similar projects in South Carolina and Georgia, Malek said.

“We have to help them (local government officials) understand what we do and why we do it,” he said.

