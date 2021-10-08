Ambulance agency to pay EMT students

The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority will soon pay students to take necessary classes to become medics.

Mike Bureau, chief operating officers at the ambulance authority, announced the Earn As You Learn program during Thursday's ambulance authority board meeting. The program will require students to learn for 40 hours a week for 10 weeks.

At the end of the course, they will go from making $11 an hour as students to $14.75 an hour as new emergency medical technicians.

“Our goal was very much to create an apprenticeship-type program that you would traditionally see in other career fields,” Bureau said. “We thought that would give an opportunity for folks to be able to make that transition without it having an effect on their family or their home life, which we think it just as important.”

The ambulance authority will require each student to sign a contract with a minimum employment requirement. Bureau said the requirement hasn't been formalized, but it could be two years.

The Earn As You Learn program will be advertised publicly. So far, it has only been shared by the authority's staff, and the program already has 15 applicants.

Many agencies have programs that educate prospective medics, some of which also pay for the cost of the course. As far as Bureau knows, there aren't any programs that also pay the students a full-time wage.

The classes will be taught at an accelerated rate and will include time shadowing on ambulances. Bureau said college courses to become a medic typically take 18-24 weeks.

The ambulance authority has been criticized by Fort Wayne City Council members after it did not inform the members or public it made an emergency declaration early this year. The ambulance authority's contractor has been out of compliance for more than a year because of unacceptably slow response times to top-priority emergency calls.

Ambulance authority officials have said the issues come from a medic shortage, which has affected agencies across the county. Bureau said at the Thursday meeting he thinks the Earn As You Learn program will be the fastest way to address the problem.

The program will be specifically designed for people with no history or experience in emergency medical services. Bureau said he hopes it will give people access to a career they wouldn't have had access to otherwise.

“There's a lot of barriers out there throughout this community, and we're hoping to knock all of those down,” he said.

Joel Benz, the authority's new executive director, said he thinks the program is a great step in the right direction. He was approved as former executive director Gary Booher's replacement at the board's meeting Sept. 23.

Benz is an Allen County Council member until his resignation takes effect Oct. 21. He has worked for years as a paramedic at the authority.

The board gave Benz approval to reach out to Booher to see if he is willing to return to the authority for a week or two to help with the transition. Booher would be paid the rate he was making before he retired.

Benz said he started working in the job as soon as he could because he knows the position the authority is in, especially with medics getting burned out.

“People are just tired so getting them some relief and getting some more people out there, the sooner we can do that, the sooner it makes an impact,” he said. “People are getting mandatoried to work on their days off, and I think people just get tired of that at a certain point.”

