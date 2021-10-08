Fort Wayne/ Allen County

3 area lakes to be stocked with trout

Two Fort Wayne sites and one in Huntington will be stocked with rainbow trout, the state Department of Natural Resources said Thursday.

In Fort Wayne, Shoaff Park will receive 300 fish, and Spy Run Creek in Franke Park will receive 200. Memorial Park in Huntington will be stocked with 200.

Fishing in Fort Wayne can take place once the fish have been stocked Oct. 15.

Memorial Park will hold a family fishing event at 8 a.m. Oct. 16. No trout fishing will be allowed beforehand.

County reports 124 positive tests

An additional 124 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total Thursday to 56,187 cases and 780 deaths.

Statewide, an additional 2,326 positive cases were recorded through about midnight Wednesday, based on the online dashboard where the Indiana Department of Health updates data. It shows 29 additional deaths between Sept. 28 and Wednesday.

– Journal Gazette