Citilink gives detour plans for Pence trip

Citilink buses on several routes will be detoured Saturday for a charity horseback ride whose organizers expect former Vice President Mike Pence as a participant.

Detours will affect Line 3, Village Woods; Line 5, Southtown Centre/Hanna-Creighton; Line 8, Calhoun-Tillman; and Line 9, University of Saint Francis, a news release said.

The exact times for the detours are undetermined because of variability in when the horses will pass certain spots. The ride will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but bus routes will resume normal routes after the horses pass.

The event, BraveHearts' Trail to Zero, aims to raise awareness of suicides among veterans and bring the number of suicides to zero. The group estimates 20 veterans a day lose their lives to suicide.

The 20-mile ride will start at 8 a.m. from Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church (Soest), 9909 Wayne Trace, and end about 4 p.m. at Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 O'Day Road.

Pence is scheduled to join the ride at Buckner Park, 6114 Bass Road.

Suggested viewing locations include a group photo opportunity at Parkview Field, the Allen County Courthouse, John Paul II Center at the University of Saint Francis and Buckner Park. Arrival times depend on the pace of the horses.

Members of Three Rivers Horse Trails Group, working on a horse trail park with the Allen County commissioners, are participating. Summit Equestrian Center in Fort Wayne, which encourages veterans to interact with horses, is expected to have six veterans in the ride, a news release said. More than 20 participants are expected, organizers said.

BraveHearts, which offers equine-assisted therapy to veterans suffering mental-health and physical challenges, has hosted Trail to Zero rides in cities across the country during the last five years. Its rides this year have been in Bull Valley, Illinois; Lexington, Kentucky; and New York City.

Fort Wayne is the seventh U.S. city to host a ride.

More information is at www.visitfortwayne.com/current/event/bravehearts-trail-to-zero/29548/ and trailtozero.com.

