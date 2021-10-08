Friday, October 08, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Oct 8
ILLINOIS ROAD
Lane restrictions from just east of Interstate 69 to Scott Road through end of October.
WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD
Closed between Kroemer Road and O'Day roads Monday through Nov. 8.
FLATROCK ROAD
Closed between Franke and Minnich roads until today.
COOMBS STREET
Closed between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue through Oct. 15.
ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD
Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story