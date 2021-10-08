Road restrictions for Oct 8

ILLINOIS ROAD

Lane restrictions from just east of Interstate 69 to Scott Road through end of October.

WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD

Closed between Kroemer Road and O'Day roads Monday through Nov. 8.

FLATROCK ROAD

Closed between Franke and Minnich roads until today.

COOMBS STREET

Closed between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue through Oct. 15.

ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD

Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.