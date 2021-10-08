The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, October 08, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for Oct 8

    ILLINOIS ROAD

    Lane restrictions from just east of Interstate 69 to Scott Road through end of October.

    WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD

    Closed between Kroemer Road and O'Day roads Monday through Nov. 8.

    FLATROCK ROAD

    Closed between Franke and Minnich roads until today.

    COOMBS STREET

    Closed between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue through Oct. 15.

    ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD

    Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story