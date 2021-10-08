Florida Sen. Rick Scott stumps for Todd Young

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida spoke with area Republicans Friday through one-on-one conversations and a keynote address at the annual Reagan Bean Dinner.

The dinner at Ceruti’s was sold out to 400 guests, Steve Shine, Allen County GOP chairman, said, and about 140 people attended a VIP event at Summit Grill before the dinner.

The former Florida governor said his top priority Friday was to support U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana as he seeks reelection. Scott said Young, "a fiscal conservative who cares about families in Indiana," needs to come back to Washington D.C. It’s also part of Scott's plan to take back Republican control of Congress.

Scott said he and Young want to make sure everyone knows what Republicans stand for, which Scott said includes making sure every family has the jobs and education they need, as well as the feeling of safety.

"That’s what I’m trying to do, and that’s what Todd Young does every day," Scott said.

Young said people are tired of Democratic leadership.

"They’ve gone way far to the left," Young said. "They just want us to control their spending, to continue to grow jobs and opportunities in this country, to give the power back to the people, and to keep us safe and secure."

Scott said without hesitation that he has no plans on running for president.

Shine said he was excited about the crowded and sold-out Republican events Friday.

"After the cancellation of two previous Lincoln Day dinners and one Bean dinner as a result of the pandemic," Shine said, "I think the sold-out crowd tonight shows there is a thirst and a hankering from Republicans in Allen County and in northeast Indiana to get together to show their support for their Republican philosophy."

