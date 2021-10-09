182-home subdivision proposed

A 182-lot single-family home development has been proposed for the rapidly developing area along Bass Road in Aboite Township.

The proposed Mason's Ridge is located along the 13400 to 13700 blocks of Bass at the southeast corner of Bass and Noyer roads.

The applicant, Springmill Woods Development LLC of Fort Wayne, is affiliated with Lancia Homes.

Jamie Lancia, Lancia president, said the development will have Lancia as the only builder. Properties will be priced in the $300,000 to $400,000 range.

They will be available in several styles and floor plans, he said.

The development will have public sewer and water. The homes are in the Southwest Allen County Schools' attendance area, which should make it attractive to potential buyers, he said.

“Land is becoming more challenging (to find) southwest, so we think this project will be very successful,” Lancia said.

Homes are arranged around eight full and partial cul-de-sacs, with lot sizes ranging from 7,100 to 23,000 square feet. Norfolk & Western Railroad tracks border the southern edge of the development.

The applicant is seeking rezoning from agricultural to single-family residential and approval of a primary development plan for the 57.8-acre tract.

The project will have a public hearing before the Allen County Plan Commission at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

