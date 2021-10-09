Fort Wayne/Allen County

Portion of Washington Center to close

Starting Monday, Washington Center Road will be closed between Kroemer and O'Day roads.

The closure is needed for road improvements, the city of Fort Wayne said in a news release.

Brooks Construction Co. will be doing the work, which is scheduled to be completed Nov. 8, weather permitting.

Construction signs and barricades will be placed in the work zone and there will be a marked detour using U.S. 33 and O'Day Road.

Lane restrictions set for Indiana 14

Indiana 14 will see lane restrictions from just east of Interstate 69 to Scott Road through the end of October.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced paving operations as part of the ongoing interchange modification project taking place at I-69 and Indiana 14.

Crews will be paving in both directions. All of the ramps at the I-69/Indiana 14 interchange will be paved as well.

Work is expected to last into early November. Paving operations will take place in the evenings and nights starting at 7 p.m.

277 test positive in Allen County

An additional 277 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 104 confirmed cases and 173 antigen cases.

The local health department update said the new numbers brought the total to 56,464 cases and 780 deaths Friday.

Statewide, 3,595 COVID-19 cases were reported through about midnight Thursday. The Indiana Department of Health's online dashboard also said there were 29 new deaths between Oct. 2 and Thursday. The seven-day average for deaths is 24.

Area

DeKalb youths taking grant proposals

VOICES, Community Foundation DeKalb County's youth philanthropy group, will be accepting grant proposals through Nov. 12 for charitable programs or projects that address challenges in DeKalb County.

Grant proposals can be submitted at https://cfdekalb.org. Click on the “VOICES” tab at the top of the page, and scroll down to click, “Apply Now.” Student organizations whose members perform volunteer services that support charitable activities are also encouraged to apply.

VOICES members are students in grades 9-12 who represent each of DeKalb County's schools. They meet monthly during the school year to learn about the community's charitable needs and how to address them. The Dekko Foundation, Community Foundation DeKalb County and local school corporations work together to foster DeKalb's VOICE “to grow a new generation of philanthropic leaders,” a news release said.

– Journal Gazette