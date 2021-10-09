County to help finance pair of shell buildings

Two 150,000-square-foot shell buildings – at an estimated $16 million cost – will be constructed in southwest Allen County, based on a partnership local officials announced Friday.

The partnership includes the Allen County commissioners, County Council, County Redevelopment Commission and Silverado Hagerman Properties, a news release said.

In 2018, OMD Holdings/Silverado Properties bought more than 148 acres of land south of the county's Stonebridge Business Park and had it rezoned to General Industrial and Agricultural. Auto Truck Group then acquired 26 acres to construct a 72,865 square-foot building that was completed in 2019.

Silverado Properties envisioned the remaining acreage for additional industrial development and approached the county in March 2020 with its plan for shell building development.

The shell buildings, to be constructed concurrently, can each be expanded by an additional 75,000 square feet. The buildings will be constructed by The Hagerman Group, a family-owned construction company.

The address for the development is 14250 Hitzfield Court in Lafayette Township, a county spokesman said through email.

The county commissioners are reimbursing the interest portion of carrying costs on the shell buildings for up to two years, the release said.

The County Council is scheduled to consider at its October meeting a 10-year tax abatement on the shell portions of the buildings. Council members will also consider giving the Redevelopment Commission approval to enter into a lease and loan agreement for the carrying cost reimbursement.

“Allen County continues to grow commercial development,” the commissioners said in a joint statement. “The county is constantly interested in partnerships to foster that growth.”

“Silverado Hagerman Properties is pleased to be adding to the inventory of quality buildings in Allen County,” said a statement from co-manager Todd Ramsey.

“The market for shell buildings in Allen County has been established over the past several years, and we're excited to begin fielding inquiries from potential end users.”

