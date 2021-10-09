Do it Best gets $4 million for move

Do it Best will officially receive $4 million in grant funds from local government for relocating its headquarters to Electric Works.

The Allen County commissioners approved its half – $2 million – of the $4 million city-county partnership grant Friday for Do it Best. Fort Wayne City Council members approved the city's half of the grant Sept. 28.

Do it Best has run out of space at its New Haven headquarters and is set on moving. Do it Best's board has sought relocation packages in other states but wants to move to Electric Works.

With the expansion, Do it Best is expected to retain 413 employees and hire an additional 90 with an average salary of $75,000 a year, the agreement says. The relocation is expected to cost the company about $20 million.

The grant will be spread out over seven years. The payments will be $570,000 each year except for the seventh year, when Do it Best will receive $580,000, the agreement says.

The agreement states that Do it Best will forfeit the remaining grant funds if it closes operations or moves during the seven-year period, including the disbursement for the year it moves or closes.

The first payment is expected to be made in 2023 after the business has “substantially moved” to Electric Works just southwest of downtown Fort Wayne.

Commissioner Nelson Peters said Electric Works has proven to be a “fairly decent” landing spot for Do it Best, as long as the assurance and funding was made available to assist in the move.

The agreement, he added, has an appropriation clause, which means the commissioners will have to go back to the Allen County Council annually for the $285,000 payment each year.

The agreement was approved unanimously by commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown and Peters.

