Entries accepted for Coolest Thing

All things cool can compete.

Entries for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's new Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition are now being accepted, and manufacturers from around the state are being invited to join what's shaping up to be a heated competition, a news release said.

Entries are being accepted through Dec. 15 at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing. Already, interest in this first-of-its-kind competition in Indiana is high, the Chamber said.

“We've been hearing from manufacturers from every corner of the state since we announced this contest earlier in the year,” said a statement from Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber president and CEO. “A handful of other states have had contests similar to this, but due to Indiana's long manufacturing history and the feedback we've gotten so far, we think this could be the biggest, most competitive tournament of them all.”

To participate, a company does not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered must be manufactured in the state. Companies are limited to having one product nominated for entry.

The Indiana Chamber's goal is to showcase the wide variety of manufacturing taking place in the state.

Companies entered will face off in a single-elimination bracket format. Winners will be chosen through public fan voting, with the products receiving the highest votes in each matchup moving to a subsequent round until a Coolest Thing Made in Indiana champion is crowned. The number of votes received will be reset at the beginning of each round.

The competition starts in early January, and the winner will be crowned in mid-February.

Entry is free.

All companies in the tournament field will receive recognition. The four finalists will receive prizes – with the champion earning a trophy, a feature article in the Indiana Chamber's statewide BizVoice magazine and an invitation to appear on the IN Chamber podcast, among other benefits.

