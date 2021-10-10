As governor, Holcomb honors Hoosiers in numerous ways

INDIANAPOLIS – Jane Surbeck walks by her Circle of Corydon award a dozen times a day. It is framed and hanging right next to her Sagamore of the Wabash award.

Both were given to her by Gov. Eric Holcomb – they are two of five different honors governors bestow in the state. The other three awards are the Sachem, the Distinguished Hoosier and the Honorary Hoosier.

Sometimes it's hard to know the differences between the awards because the criteria for consideration are very similar.

Surbeck – a longtime Fort Wayne philanthropist – says she is glad Indiana recognizes the positive.

“I have always thought these kinds of awards are a good thing. It's really neat and I think people enjoy it,” she said.

Surbeck received the Circle of Corydon in October 2018 and her Sagamore in September 2020. She is known for her work with a transitional housing program for veterans in Fort Wayne and the Allen County Christmas Bureau.

In all, Holcomb has given more than 1,100 awards during his five-year tenure.

Some northeast Indiana recipients include former county health commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan; former judge Nancy Eshcoff Boyer; Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the local Boys & Girls Clubs; former Ivy Tech Fort Wayne Chancellor Jerrilee Mosier; local banker James Marcucilli; businessman Chuck Surack; and Fort Wayne City Councilman Glynn Hines.

Some recipients even are known well beyond Indiana, from former Vice President Mike Pence and Olympic medalist Nick Goepper to race car drivers Simon Pagenaud and John Andretti.

The Sagamore is the most well-known award and considered by many to be the highest honor. It was started in the 1940s by Gov. Ralph Gates. The term “Sagamore” was used by the Native American tribes of the Northwest Territory to describe a lower chief or a great man among the tribe to whom the true chief would look for advice and wisdom.

Each governor has his own criteria for giving the Sagamore though anyone can nominate someone.

Holcomb spokesman Erin Murphy said Holcomb has given 585 Sagamores and he “reserves the award for those who have gone above and beyond and contributed to their communities or to the state in an extraordinary manner.”

He has limited its use, similar to Gov. Mitch Daniels who gave about 250. But former governors Robert Orr and Evan Bayh gave more than 3,600 Sagamores each.

Randy Brown just received a Sagamore of the Wabash on Sept. 27 at his retirement party after leading Memorial Coliseum for more than 30 years. Fort Wayne Sen. Liz Brown helped shepherd it through.

“I saw them scurrying around and setting up an easel and then they read it,” he said. “I can't tell you how speechless I was. You think of those who are pillars of the community and the state and I never would have put myself in that company.”

When Daniels was governor he revived the Sachem Award – “to underscore the importance of moral example; achievement alone without exemplary virtue does not qualify a person for this recognition.”

Only one is issued each year. Recipients have included legendary college basketball coach John Wooden in 2005 and Lincoln National Corp. CEO Ian Rolland in 2012.

Holcomb added his own award to the cadre – the Circle of Corydon, the home of Indiana's first state capital. It recognizes “those who have made remarkable contributions that have bettered Indiana and demonstrated the qualities exemplified by our greatest citizens,” Murphy said.

The governor has issued 161.

State senators and representatives can nominate two constituents each year, and legislative leaders can nominate five recipients each year. The lawmakers also sign the award alongside Holcomb.

Former Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Wendy Robinson received her Circle when she retired in June 2020.

“I was surprised and to be honest I had never heard of it,” she said. “I never thought about awards and what I might be eligible for. What made it so special was Rep. Phil GiaQuinta,” who nominated her. “He was so committed to the community and district and for him to think I have done something worthy ... honestly I don't know the governor, but I know Phil. It made me cry.”

Next up is the Distinguished Hoosier Award, which has been given by governors for more than 50 years to recognize outstanding Indiana residents. Holcomb has given 365 of them.

And last – but not least – is the Honorary Hoosier Award to recognize those not from Indiana but who have made outstanding contributions to the state. Holcomb has awarded 32.

