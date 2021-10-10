'Inspired by our heroes': Pence rides to support vets

In a homecoming of sorts, Mike Pence saddled up in Fort Wayne on Saturday to support a group of veterans fighting suicide among members of the military.

The former vice president joined a national nonprofit organization, BraveHearts, in one of its Trail to Zero horseback rides across Allen County. The group, which sponsors rides in cities across the nation to raise awareness of the issue, added Fort Wayne this year as the newest site. Fort Wayne was the fourth stop on this year's tour, which ends next weekend in New York City.

The 20-mile ride, which refers to the estimated 20 veterans a day who lose their lives to suicide, began about 8 a.m. at Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church (Soest) and ended at the National Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum on O'Day Road.

Pence, who joined the group of 29 horses and riders during a water stop at the University of Saint Francis, avoided talk of politics. But the Republican chatted with residents and riders, posed for photos and gave brief remarks during a ceremony at the ride's destination.

“I'm here today because I'm inspired by our heroes who are riding horseback today,” Pence said at the shrine. “This is a great honor to welcome BraveHearts to the Hoosier State.”

Before being governor of Indiana then becoming vice president for former President Donald Trump, Pence represented a district that included southern Allen County in Congress. He told members of the media it felt good to be home.

Pence said he joined the ride “in a heartbeat” after being invited because his wife, Karen, had advocated for therapy using horses to Veterans Affairs.

“What inspires me about BraveHearts is they recognize there are wounds from war that cannot be seen with the human eye,” Pence said. “They are wounds of the heart and of the mind.”

Pence spoke against a backdrop of a line of mounted horses and the shrine's 80% scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Later, during a chat with area vets, Pence recalled a conversation with a cousin a few years after Pence's father, a Korean War vet, died.

The cousin said he thought Pence's father never got over the guilt of being able to come home when others didn't, Pence recalled.

“It's heartbreaking,” he said, to continue to lose veterans to suicide because of feelings like that. He urged those who know veterans to give them a call just to let them know people care how they are doing and “say a prayer” for them.

Allen County Commissioners President Rich Beck, who helped organize the ride, said it went well – with beautiful weather, colorful fall foliage, a comfortable pace and police escort.

Residents watched and took photos of the pageantry from roadsides and porches along the route.

It went through downtown Fort Wayne and proceeded along Spring Street/Bass Road through a portion closed to traffic because of construction to a stop at Buckner Park.

Beck said participants included three members of the Kokomo Mounted Police and representatives from Summit Equestrian Center in Fort Wayne, which has a program for veterans.

Members of a new group working toward an equestrian park in Allen County also joined.

“We're lucky to have them,” Beck said of BraveHearts.

Army veterans and BraveHearts riders Paul Martinez of Denver and Mitch Reno of Fort Worth, Texas, said they enjoyed the ride.

“I said it's really cool for two infantrymen to be riding with the vice president,” said Martinez, 37.

rsalter@jg.net