Local Jewish Federationset to celebrate 100 years

Ben Eisbart came to Fort Wayne in 1972 to take a job as executive director of the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne.

He stayed in the post for about seven years, eventually taking a job in the private sector, then went on to many leadership roles, including on the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board and the boards of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Allen County Public Library, Arts United and Greater Fort Wayne.

Eisbart, who recently retired from several years on the federation's board, said the organization has influenced his life in many ways.

“It offered me an opportunity to do things in a way that were in line with my values,” he said. “I think the values of the federation are universal values – that is, to do justice, help those in need and welcome the stranger.”

Fort Wayne's Jewish Federation this year is marking 100 years of working to advance those values – even though many area residents may not know much about what the organization does.

Some may think the federation is a religious entity, but it's not, said Jaki Schreier, the organization's current executive director. The group has members across Jewish denominational lines but also is involved with social and cultural issues that affect the general community.

And although the federation raises money in support of Israel, it also sponsors educational programs for Fort Wayne-area schools and area residents, Schreier said.

In 2019, the federation organized Violins of Hope, a two-week program in Fort Wayne that featured an exhibit of violins made and used by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust era. Other events included a televised documentary, talks about the instruments' heritage and legacy and performances by area musicians. The aim, Schreier said, was to help residents learn about little-known aspects of the Holocaust and combat antisemitism.

The federation formed as a response to migration. Local histories report the first Jewish people in the Fort Wayne area came in the late 18th century – around the time of Gen. Anthony Wayne – and the community expanded as European immigrants arrived throughout the 19th century.

The immigrants worked as trappers and traders, peddlers, merchants and craftsmen, especially in the clothing and dry goods markets.

In 1896, two members of the Jewish community, Sam Wolf and Myron Dessauer, opened the department store that bore their names and would become one of the city's most venerable retail establishments.

The federation formed in 1921, drawing on the work and membership of the then-recently disbanded Ladies' Hebrew Benevolent Society, which had aided Union soldiers of all religions during the Civil War.

The federation was founded as the Fort Wayne Federation of Jewish Charities and changed its name to the Fort Wayne Jewish Federation in 1936.

It became instrumental in helping Jewish immigrants come to the United States and Fort Wayne throughout the 20th century, especially after the Holocaust. Work also included resettling about a dozen families leaving the former Soviet Union in the 1970s, Eisbart said.

Members also were active in the civil rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s, worked against segregation in area schools and continue to participate in events advocating for racial justice, he said.

The organization recently expressed public solidarity with Asian-Americans experiencing discrimination and harassment relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federation's first executive director was Jacob Finkelstein, appointed in 1939. Its second director was Joseph Levine, the son of immigrants from Belarus who helped resettle Holocaust survivors. He was the father of retired Allen County Superior Court Judge Stanley Levine.

Joseph Levine collected information about the community and became executive director of the Indiana Jewish Historical Society in Fort Wayne in 1972. A summer day camp supported by the federation still operates in his memory as Camp Joe Levine.

Sara Fiedelholtz is creating a three-part documentary about Fort Wayne Jewish experiences that will be shown on public television this year. She points out that despite the relatively small size of the area Jewish community, federation members have had a big influence.

A.M. Strauss, the architect known locally for designing the Lincoln Bank Tower and Memorial Coliseum and many other area buildings, was a federation member.

So was the late Minette Baum, a federation founder, who championed women's causes, helping found the Fort Wayne Women's Club and the local chapter of Hadassah. Baum also helped found the League for the Blind and Disabled and was active in Goodwill Industries and the Urban League.

A social worker who trained at Jane Addams' Hull House in Chicago, Baum was president of the Fort Wayne Zionist District from 1919 to 1935, one of the first women in America to occupy such a position in what had been a male-dominated organization aiding Israel.

One former federation president, Doris Fogel, gave many volunteer hours speaking at schools and to groups about a little-known aspect of the Holocaust – how she survived as a young child living in a ghetto of thousands of European Jewish refugees in Shanghai, China.

United Way, the Fort Wayne Literacy Alliance and public broadcasting organizations have been aided in their formation by the federation and its members, Schreier said.

Today, the Fort Wayne-area Jewish community amounts to about 300 households – probably about 1,000 people, Schreier said. That is much smaller than might be expected for a city of Fort Wayne's size, she said.

The community supports two congregations – a Conservative congregation, Bnai Jacob, and a founding congregation of the Reform movement, Achduth Vesholom, on Old Mill Road in Fort Wayne.

The two in recent years consolidated with the federation to Achduth Vesholom's reconfigured building, now known as the Rifkin campus and serving as a Jewish community center. At one time, there also was a third congregation, Bnai Israel, Schreier said.

Schreier said the campus is also home to a Head Start program, which the federation helps through its Thoughtful Thursdays program.

Schreier said the federation is planning an event marking the centennial, likely in November. Planning has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Fiedelholtz gave a lecture on 100 years of the area's Jewish history Oct. 3 at The History Center downtown.

Eisbart said the federation faces challenges that are similar to those of many community groups. “People are less organizationally oriented,” he said. But he believes in a continuing role for the federation because of the work it does.

Federation Board President Scott Salon of Fort Wayne agreed. He began his involvement with the federation by participating in youth activities.

“The Federation, ... respects the dignity of all mankind and hopes to promote a world in which peace and social justice will be the order of the day,” he said. “In that regard, it has a role it should continue going forward.”

