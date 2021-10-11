Fort Wayne/Allen County

Dwenger names new chaplain

A priest from Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in southwest Fort Wayne will be the new chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School.

The Rev. Luke Okoye was ordained in the Diocese of Awka, Nigeria, in 2001 and has experience as a university chaplain, according to a school announcement released Friday.

The previous chaplain, the Rev. David Huneck, resigned last month after allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor. On Friday, the 31-year-old was charged in Whitley County with felony child seduction and sexual battery along with four misdemeanor offenses.

County reports 116 COVID cases

The Allen County Department of Health on Sunday reported 116 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county total to 56,705 cases.

No additional deaths were reported. County health officials said 780 residents have died from the coronavirus since early last year.

The Indiana Department of Health has stopped updating state COVID-19 statistics on weekends. The next update is expected today.

As of Friday, Indiana was closing in on 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases – with 982,444 – and had reported 15,469 Hoosier deaths due to COVID-19.

Area

Driver, pedestrian hurt in Ohio crash

Two Edon, Ohio, men were flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center with serious injuries from a crash Sunday in Williams County.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on Ohio 49 near County Road H, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The driver of the car, Cody A. Wolfe, 32, left the road, hit an embankment, causing the car to roll over. The vehicle struck Donald J. Moher, 63, who was walking on the side of Ohio 49, state police said. Wolfe was ejected from the car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, officials said.

– Journal Gazette