    Monday, October 11, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for Oct 11

    MAPLES ROAD

    Closed between Trentman and Hessen Cassel roads through Tuesday.

    ILLINOIS ROAD

    Lane restrictions just east of Interstate 69 to Scott Road through end of October.

    WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD

    Closed between Kroemer Road and O'Day roads through Nov. 8. 

    COOMBS STREET

    Closed between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue through Friday.

    ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD

    Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.

