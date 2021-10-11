Monday, October 11, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Oct 11
MAPLES ROAD
Closed between Trentman and Hessen Cassel roads through Tuesday.
ILLINOIS ROAD
Lane restrictions just east of Interstate 69 to Scott Road through end of October.
WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD
Closed between Kroemer Road and O'Day roads through Nov. 8.
COOMBS STREET
Closed between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue through Friday.
ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD
Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Oct. 18.
