Expo centered on special needs

Jael DeJesus laughed Sunday as her 9-year-old son looked around the Promenade Park pavilion through goggles that made everything appear upside down.

“He hasn't fallen over yet,” said Jeanne Zehr, executive director of The MindCAP Center, who bought the item on a whim to take with her to the Community Inclusive Expo.

The free Riverfront Fort Wayne event featured therapy dogs, a bubble light machine, and sensory toys and games. Informational booths also connected visitors with businesses and organizations – including Turnstone and Easterseals Arc – that offer services and products to people with special or adaptive needs.

More than 150 people had visited the four-hour expo within the first two hours, said Stephanie Bagley, Riverfront events coordinator.

Along with inviting people to see the world upside down, Zehr welcomed visitors to her booth to play games as she shared information about The MindCAP Center. The CAP is short for Cognitive Advantage Program.

The local nonprofit works with children and adults – including those with autism, brain injuries and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder – to become better thinkers, she said.

Zehr fielded questions from Allison Turner, an attendee affiliated with Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana. Easterseals clients could benefit from MindCAP's services, Turner said, noting she was on the lookout for such connections at the event.

“What can I use as a resource?” Turner said of her mindset.

Across the room, Ali Revolt shared information about The League, which provides and promotes opportunities for people with any disability. Along with describing the organization's services, Revolt said it needs volunteers for various tasks, including answering phone calls and doing building maintenance.

Michelle Ashcraft of The Village Speech Therapy said she called to get a space at the expo after seeing it advertised on a YMCA community board. She wanted to learn about the community's needs for her services as a speech therapist, she said.

Ashcraft, who deemed the event a success, particularly appreciated the face-to-face interaction the expo provided.

“That's when the truth comes out,” Ashcraft said of families' needs.

Ashcraft, who invited attendees to play with an abacus, gave away small bags of blocks while the Indiana Autism Alliance offered a painting activity nearby.

Scott Garner, Alliance founder, was eager to share information about resources and support groups available to local families affected by autism.

“We're here for them,” he said, “and they're not alone.”

