Alleged victim in priest case identifies self

One of two young females who say they were abused by a Fort Wayne area priest came forward Monday saying that while she is “emotionally devasted” she no longer wants to “remain in the shadows of being anonymous.”

The emailed statement was from Mariella Warney, who had initially been unnamed in the case against the Rev. David Huneck. He was pastor at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City and a chaplain at a Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger High School but has resigned.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in an email late Monday night said it had been given permission to confirm the statement received earlier Monday from Warney “is the individual referred to as “victim one” in the criminal case against Huneck.

“I was the minor at the time of the sexual assault that was reported to the diocese and the police. I am making this statement to share my story and my truth,” the email said.

Warney said she is OK. She does not plan to discuss details of the case but said “everything being done is fair and justified” in both the legal and diocesan cases and complimented those officials on how they are handling matters.

Huneck, 31, was charged Friday with felony child seduction and sexual battery. He was also charged in Whitley County Superior Court with four misdemeanor offenses, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and two counts of battery.

The allegations were reported by individuals ages 17 and 19, officials have said.

“Throughout this confusing and troubling time, I have felt completely supported every step of the way,” Warney’s email said. “Healing from this is going to take time, as my healing process has just begun.

“I am asking that we come together for one another as a community to help us all heal from these shocking events. I know this news is not easy to hear or to process, but with time, we can get through this if we support each other.

Warney said her heart and prayers go out to “all survivors” of any kind of abuse.

“You are so strong. I want you to know that you are loved and supported even through the darkest of times,” she said. “I encourage you to come forward, speak your truth, seek justice, and begin your healing process, as I have begun mine.”

