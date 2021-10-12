Fort Wayne/Allen County

Expansion of parking lot OK'd

The expansion of an employee parking lot for a local business was approved Monday by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

The rezoning is for a parcel of land that is about one-fifth of an acre to the east of the business at the northeast corner of Fairfield Avenue and Bass Road, and the total expansion will be on 1.1 acres and will include a privacy fence.

One neighbor spoke against the project, indicating concerns about vehicle emissions being closer to his home, and one neighbor emailed the board in favor. The commission unanimously approved the rezoning and primary development plan requests.

Meijer seeks work from local artists

Local artists are invited to submit their work for a chance to be in Meijer's collection of limited-edition merchandise such as stationery and home décor.

In addition to locally inspired artwork, the Midwest retailer hopes to feature art that celebrates the culture embodied in Black History Month, Women's History Month, Pride Month and Hispanic Heritage Month, a Monday news release said.

Artwork must be submitted online by Nov. 7 at www.meijer.com/collection-of-voices.

Selected artists will receive a monetary prize and work with Meijer to identify nonprofits that will benefit from a portion of sales of the collection, the release said.

Meijer said it has partnered the last two years with Black students and artists from the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology to sell limited-edition shirts honoring Black History Month and Juneteenth. But this is the first time the retailer said it is recruiting artists from communities it serves “to partner on such a large scale.”

67 more county residents positive

An additional 67 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,772 cases and 780 deaths, the health department reported Monday.

The Indiana Department of Health on Monday updated its online dashboard to show 1,114 more cases through about midnight Sunday. One new death was reported for Oct. 2.

The state's seven-day positivity rate between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4 from COVID-19 tests at 9.3%.

Tox-Away Day set for Saturday

The city's Solid Waste Department, along with the Allen County Department of Environmental Management, will have a Tox-Away Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the county household hazardous waste facility, 2260 Carroll Road. It will be a drive-thru event only.

Items that can be disposed of include automotive products, batteries, fire extinguishers, fluorescent light bulbs, herbicides, household cleaners, paint, pool chemicals and propane tanks.

There is a cost to dispose of items. For more on the items and cost, go to acwastewatcher.org/programs/household-hazardous-waste-disposal.

Local gas prices increase 19 cents

Gas prices in Fort Wayne have risen by 19.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.27 gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey released Monday.

The survey was taken of 201 gas stations in Fort Wayne. Gas prices are 16.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and a $1.12 a gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

The national average has risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 a gallon today. The national average is up 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.08 a gallon higher than a year ago.

