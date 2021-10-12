Bullet breaks window at Science Central

Science Central confirmed Monday that its building was struck with a bullet while it was open to the public this month.

Between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1, a bullet struck a window on the third floor, which is dedicated to exhibits, of the building at 1950 N. Clinton St.

Officer Scott Barrington said in a Fort Wayne Police Department report that he could not confirm what caused the damage because no shell casings or other evidence of a bullet were found. A small trail of broken glass was left from the object, the police report stated.

Science Central said in a statement the bullet didn’t injure anyone or cause any internal damage.

The incident was reported to city police, who investigated the damaged window and reviewed security footage.

“It is believed the bullet was a stray bullet and not intended to harm our visitors or building,” the statement said. “As the region’s only hands-on science center, Science Central has provided a safe, educational environment for the public for over 25 years.”

