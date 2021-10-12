Decisions on buildings to cost county

Allen County commissioners President Rich Beck on Monday told members of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club the county faces major decisions in upcoming years about some of its aging buildings.

The Allen County Jail, Memorial Coliseum and the former Byron Health Center will need attention and likely require millions in investment, Beck, a Republican, said during a wide-ranging talk on county economic development.

Among the needs, the jail promises to be a big expense, Beck said. The facility, routinely overcrowded, is the subject of a 2020 federal lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union alleging prisoners' rights are being violated.

The lawsuit “is one the county is going to lose,” Beck predicted, noting 43 Indiana counties are in the process of building projects relating to jails.

A ruling on the lawsuit may come by the end of the year, Beck told The Journal Gazette after the luncheon at Parkview Field. About 40 members and guests attended, with more attending virtually.

Complicating the jail issue is a state policy that certain nonviolent lower-level offenders can no longer be sent to state correctional facilities to serve time, as they had been in the past, Beck said. The jail also has no unit for those with mental health concerns.

A new jail with the estimated 1,500 beds needed could cost $150 million, county officials have said. And it could cost $200 million to $300 million to meet all of the county's criminal justice needs, including new facilities for other parts of the system such as courts support community corrections program, Beck said.

Commissioners are approaching the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board for funding for a study on the needs of the 67-year-old Memorial Coliseum, which serves as a war memorial that requires preservation maintenance and houses event venues that need to be up-to-date.

Commissioners want to determine long-term prospects for uses and expenses to ensure it remains viable for the next 20 to 25 years, Beck said.

County officials also plan to demolish and sell the former Byron Health Center on property at Carroll and Lima roads. Money needs to be spent to remediate the site, Beck said.

Beck said the county owns 41 buildings and is the second largest landowner in downtown Fort Wayne. The county, he said, has participated in several downtown development projects, including The Bradley boutique hotel and the mixed-use complex, The Riverfront at Promenade Park. Both are being built on parking lots formerly used by the county.

Asked by a Rotary attendee what happened to proposals from a few years ago to merge city and county governments, Beck broke into a smile.

“It's dead on arrival,” he said.

While the county and its municipalities are working more closely “to try to knock those barriers down,” the merger idea has run its course, Beck said. “It's not going to happen in my lifetime.”

