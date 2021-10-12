Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross issued another appeal for blood Monday, citing a shortage that has caused its supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.

With less than a day's supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross is encouraging donors of all blood types – especially type O - to make an appointment.

“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year,” a news release said.

The blood donations can ensure some patients receive life-saving transfusions.

Patients with breast cancer and other cancers, for example, may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications. In fact, nearly 25% of the blood supply is used by cancer patients, the release said.

The Red Cross said it must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs.

Appointments to donate can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, going to RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby's Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Plus, those who donate through Oct. 31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.