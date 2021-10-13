FORT WAYNE/ALLEN COUNTY

Foster Park course closed on Sunday

Foster Park Golf Course will be closed for an event Sunday. The course is scheduled to reopen for public play Monday.

Golfers are invited to reserve tee times at the other two city golf courses that day: McMillen Park Golf Course, 260-427-6710, and Shoaff Park Golf Course, 260-427-6745.

Bench to be blessed for baby box backer

A blessing of a memorial bench is set for 7 p.m. today at the New Haven Fire Station, 910 Hartzell Road, New Haven, in honor of a 14-year-old Safe Haven Baby Box supporter who died in a car crash, according to a news release.

Monica Kelsey, the Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder/CEO, and Corie Walls, founder of The Ataya Kaser Memorial, are expected to speak. Walls also is Ataya Kaser's mother.

“Ataya always wanted to be a part of Safe Haven Baby Boxes,” Walls said in a statement.

“Placing her memorial benches alongside the baby boxes is just one of the many ways we are honoring her.”

Two infants have been surrendered at the fire station, the release said, noting the dates of those surrenders are featured on the bench.

St. Joseph Hospital seeking memories

St. Joseph Hospital invites the community to share memories through “If These Walls Could Talk ... ” a tribute to celebrate memories of St. Joseph Hospital. The new Lutheran Downtown Hospital will open Nov. 13.

Community members who have a fond memory of an experience at St. Joseph Hospital can write about the experience in 500 words or less and send it to communityrelations@lhn.net through Oct. 29.

Or, mail it to St. Joseph Hospital, c/o If These Walls Could Talk, 700 Broadway, Fort Wayne, IN 46802. Exclude author and patient names in the story.

By submitting the posting, authors accept that the submitted story will be posted for public view on the walls of St. Joseph Hospital and can be used on social media.

NACS gives rules for public meeting

Northwest Allen County Schools announced procedures for tonight's 6 p.m. hearing and related meeting at Perry Hill Elementary School.

Attendees may enter Door 1 beginning at 5:45 p.m. and observe the meeting via a livestream in the school's library. Only board members and required district staff will be in the board room.

Community members wanting to address the board about the planned projects may sign up between 5:45 and 6 p.m. in the library. Speakers will be escorted to the board room and given up to two minutes to share their input before being escorted out.

Comments will be limited to the projects identified in the hearing.

The board will meet at 8 p.m. for its regular meeting. Public access will be available exclusively online; visit www.nacs.k12.in.us for the link.

– The Journal Gazette