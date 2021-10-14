Fort Wayne/Allen County

Volunteers sought for tree planting

Volunteers are needed for the 20th Great Tree Canopy Comeback from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 23, sponsored by Friends of the Parks of Allen County.

Residents are invited to plant new trees in parks and public space in partnership with area parks and trails departments, including Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and Fort Wayne Greenways and Trails.

Trees will be planted in McMillen Park, Werling Park and near Beckett's Run Trail near Concordia Seminary. Invasive species will also be removed at Beckett's Run Trail and at Vesey Park.

Volunteers are asked to register in advance by emailing FotPoAC@gmail.com, responding to the Facebook event, or downloading the sign-up form at www.facebook.com/yeaparks and mail to P.O. Box 10152.

Participants need to bring gloves, shovels, loppers, rakes and a wheelbarrow, if possible. The work will be completed rain or shine.

Train crossings in New Haven closed

Norfolk Southern on Wednesday closed the crossings at Main Street and West Street in New Haven through Tuesday for track maintenance, a news release said.

Strikes for Charity set for Saturday

Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union is hosting its Strikes for Charity fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown Entertainment.

The event will benefit Standing Against Violence Everyday, a nonprofit that provides money for specialized training and equipment for the Fort Wayne Police Department Emergency Services Team.

Strikes for Charity will feature bowling, a silent auction, photo booth and bumper cars.

The silent auction includes a guitar, a day with SWAT, an autographed Troy Aikman photo, gift cards to local restaurants and gift baskets. Bidding is exclusively online and will close at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

– Journal Gazette