City man identified in deadly shooting

A 39-year-old man was identified Wednesday as the city's latest homicide victim, the result of late-night gunfire.

The Allen County coroner's office said Johnny Mathes Foy III of Fort Wayne was identified after an autopsy. He was found in a vehicle in the 2300 block of John Street about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Foy died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner's news release said. The fatality remains under investigation. Foy is Allen County's 32nd homicide victim this year.

It is the second time in two weeks that police have been called to a shooting of someone in a vehicle that was later declared a homicide.

Fort Wayne police issued a statement early Wednesday saying officers went to John Street after a report of shots being fired, followed by a vehicle crash.

Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a crashed Toyota Corolla. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead.

Initial information indicated the shooting occurred while the victim was inside the car, which then crashed into another vehicle parked on John Street.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses and crime scene investigators were examining the area to obtain additional details, the police department said in its news release.

Police said early Wednesday they had no suspect information to provide.

Two weeks ago, on Sept. 28, a woman was found lying in a driveway in the 1400 block of Ventura Lane about 11:50 p.m. after apparently having been shot in a vehicle, police said.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital but died from multiple gunshot wounds. The death of Arlene Shelton, 61, was the county's 30th homicide this year. The coroner on Sept. 29 identified her body and issued the homicide ruling.

The county's 31st homicide ruling came after two Oct. 1 deaths the coroner said was a homicide-suicide case in which the victims were a wife and husband, respectively. Janet Joyce Peters, 71, was fatally shot by her husband, Richard Allen Peters, 75, who then killed himself, authorities said.

