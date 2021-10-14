Projects proposed by town

Monroeville officials want to develop a seven-lot industrial park on the north side of Monroeville Road just west of Indiana 101, documents filed with the Allen County Plan Commission said.

Don Gerardot, town council president, said Monroeville has owned the 24.3-acre property several years and it has been used for farming.

The town now seeks to rezone the land from agriculture to general industrial, which allows a wide range of manufacturing, distribution and processing activities inside a building, plus some outdoor storage.

Also sought is approval of a primary development plan. The submitted plan shows six lots ranging from slightly less than one acre to 2.6 acres. One lot is 10.35 acres.

The lots are accessed by a driveway from Monroeville Road that has another branching east. Both are described as publicly maintained and end in cul-de-sacs.

The development would be served by Monroeville water and sewer.

No information about potential buyers or tenants was provided in the application. Gerardot said he could not say whether there was specific interest in any of the lots.

The industrial park is listed as one of the 130 projects in a report submitted in late September to Indiana's Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative program, also known as READI.

The report was prepared by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority. Few details were provided, except that the park would provide job growth.

The project will have a public hearing at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

