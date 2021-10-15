Friday, October 15, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Oct 15
ILLINOIS ROAD
Lane restrictions just east of Interstate 69 to Scott Road through end of October.
LAHMEYER ROAD
Closed between East State and Antebellum boulevards, Monday through Dec. 1.
WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD
Closed between Kroemer and O'Day roads through Nov. 8.
COOMBS STREET
Closed between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue through today.
ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD
Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Monday.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story