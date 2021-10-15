Road restrictions for Oct 15

ILLINOIS ROAD

Lane restrictions just east of Interstate 69 to Scott Road through end of October.

LAHMEYER ROAD

Closed between East State and Antebellum boulevards, Monday through Dec. 1.

WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD

Closed between Kroemer and O'Day roads through Nov. 8.

COOMBS STREET

Closed between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue through today.

ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD

Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Monday.