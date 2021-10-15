The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, October 15, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for Oct 15

    ILLINOIS ROAD

    Lane restrictions just east of Interstate 69 to Scott Road through end of October.

    LAHMEYER ROAD

    Closed between East State and Antebellum boulevards, Monday through Dec. 1.

    WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD

    Closed between Kroemer and O'Day roads through Nov. 8.

    COOMBS STREET

    Closed between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue through today.

    ADAMS CENTER ROAD/MARION CENTER ROAD

    Closed at roundabout with Wayne Trace and Maples roads through Monday.

