Fort Wayne/Allen County

Prescription drug take back Oct. 23

Fort Wayne will have a collection site this month when the Indiana State Police again partners with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the 21st nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back initiative.

The goal of the program is to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

The Fort Wayne site will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at the state police post, 5811 Ellison Road.

All sites will accept expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs – liquid and pill medications – that will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment.

Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be accepted.

Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal.

This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

2 more added to virus deaths

Two more Allen County residents died and 165 tested positive for COVID-19, the local health department said Friday.

The updated count includes 72 confirmed cases and 93 probable antigen cases, bringing the total Friday to 57,524 cases and 791 deaths.

The Indiana Department of Health on Friday reported 2,303 new positive cases through about midnight Thursday and 19 new deaths for the period between Oct. 3 and Thursday.

That pushed the statewide total shown on Indiana's online COVID-19 dashboard through Thursday to 996,341 positive cases and 15,713 deaths.

– Journal Gazette