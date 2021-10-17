Conservatory fiesta brings out smallest ghouls, dinos

Fort Wayne's Halloween activities always have a little something for everyone, including the city's tiniest ghouls and goblins.

A steady stream of families – many dressed in their Halloween costumes – flowed through the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory on Saturday afternoon to trick-or-treat along the path that runs through the facility's outdoor garden and scenic Punkin Path. Garden Trick-or-Treat is in its second year, said Missy A'Hearn, program coordinator.

The Botanical Conservatory also hosted a viewing of cult horror film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday night.

Guests visited four kid-friendly stations operated by volunteers, each featuring a different activity or game and a treat. Guests also received a free spider plant as a gift.

For some parents, the Botanical Conservatory's celebration represented a chance to participate in Halloween after largely missing out last year.

“Last year we really didn't get to do a whole lot with COVID, so we're enjoying the holiday and the time of year,” said one parent, who came with her 3-year-old son. “It's great, it's safe and it's fun.”

Halloween is Fort Wayne resident Nikki Demaree's favorite holiday, and she said she's been a regular at every Fort Wayne Fright Night since its inception. Saturday was her first time at the Botanical Conservatory's event, she added.

“It's really fun,” she said. “I love it.”

In general, Demaree said it's awesome that Fort Wayne puts together so many Halloween events every year, many of which are family-oriented.

Over the years, Demaree said she and her family have seen the annual Zombie Walk and participated in many of the events around downtown, including Trunk or Treat, and activities at the Allen County Public Library.

Despite the pandemic and its related restrictions, A'Hearn said attendance for events like Garden Trick-or-Treat has remained steady.

“Last year we were at I think 437 people for a three-hour event, two years ago we had 451 at a five-hour event,” she said.

Volunteer Debbie Winters, who was operating the Pumpkin Ring Toss station, said she volunteered Saturday because she enjoys the outdoors and the kids who come through. Although she typically volunteers inside the conservatory, she was excited to help out for Saturday's outdoor event.

“I think it's important for people to get out and enjoy the city because there's so much to offer,” she said. “They have a lot here (at the conservatory).”

The Botanical Conservatory's autumn events mark the beginning of a series of holiday-themed celebrations, including Night of Lights, live reindeer, and the return of Santa Claus after a pandemic-related hiatus last year, A'Hearn said.

“We're glad to have Santa come back this year,” she said, adding that the theme for this year's winter exhibit is “Alpine Holiday.”

“It will be more along the lines of the Alps, skiing, tobogganing, kind of a winter outdoor theme,” A'Hearn said.

More information about the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory's upcoming events can be found online at botanicalconservatory.org.