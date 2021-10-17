Horror fans grateful for Dead Convention

The spooky season was in full swing Saturday with a litany of Halloween-themed events, including the weekend-long Dead Convention at Grand Wayne Convention Center.

Guests walked – sometimes in a zombie-like shamble – through Fort Wayne's downtown convention center throughout the day, browsing booths filled with horror and paranormal-themed memorabilia and attending classes and panel discussions with filmmakers, actors and authors, many of whom on hand to meet fans, take pictures and sign autographs.

Saturday night also featured a masquerade ball and a celebrity ghost hunt from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Masonic Lodge on East Washington Boulevard.

Bluffton residents Dylan Girod and Amber Foss were two such fans who were particularly excited about the chance to meet and take a photo with actor Danny Trejo. He has appeared in dozens of films, including “Desperado,” “Heat,” the “From Dusk Till Dawn” franchise, “Con Air,” “Once Upon A Time In Mexico” and “Spy Kids” movies.

Girod and Foss said they love slasher films like “Candyman” and the “Nightmare on Elm Street” series.

“We've been going to different kinds of conventions for the past couple of years, but this is the first time we've been to a horror convention and we love it,” Girod said. “It's great.”

The couple said they hoped to attend other Halloween events happening around Fort Wayne on Saturday, as part of Fright Night, including a showing of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory and the downtown Zombie Walk.

Although many of the vendors came from across the country to set up shop at this year's convention, some didn't have to travel far. Max Miller who, along with his daughters, Mandi McGraw and Marci Thomas, owns Famous Monster Pizza in Decatur, seemed at home in his booth Saturday, chatting with passersby about his 3-year-old horror-themed restaurant.

Miller said he's been collecting horror memorabilia since he was 12 years old. Most of the decorations at Famous Monster Pizza came from Miller's collection. Miller said he loves the history of the horror genre, including the special effects, the actors and their life stories.

“In the 1980s, I got married and had kids and it all went into the closet for a while and then eBay came along and rekindled my interest,” he said, adding that he has no idea of the size of his collection of memorabilia and artifacts.

Famous Monster Pizza has done well since it opened three years ago, Miller said, adding the restaurant is often filled with people, many of whom are from outside the area.

Decatur has a rich history with Halloween, Miller said, which includes the annual Callithumpian Parade, which dates back to 1914. This year, the parade is scheduled for Oct. 25. The city is also home to Evan Zimmerman, an internet personality commonly known as “Michael Myers of Decatur.”

Northeast Indiana also has its share of professional paranormal investigators, including Fort Wayne-based Olde World Paranormal Society, founded by Nick Carboni, which occupied a large booth near the center of the convention floor.

Olde World Paranormal Society has been investigating claims of hauntings since 2017, Carboni said in an interview. The group, which includes Carboni's mother, Peggy, daughter Gabby and her boyfriend, Joshua Hicks, mostly investigates residential properties but has worked in other buildings like the old Scottish Rite Center, now the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center, Carboni said.

“People call us up, they have problems in their homes, we go out and research the property, we interview them, we investigate, we go through the footage and we have the ability to actually clear the property,” Carboni said. “That's what we like to do, because we like to help people.”

Carboni said he's a lifetime fan of the paranormal and has had his own experiences with hauntings. He was inspired to found the Olde World Paranormal Society, he said, after a series of bad experiences, which required the services of a shaman to clear his home.

“I was just so impressed by what he did. He helped me out and I just wanted to pay it forward,” he said, adding that he is passionate about the work.

Hauntings aren't always malevolent, Carboni said. In many cases, the spirit or entity is simply trying to communicate, he added.

“That touch or that scratch might seem evil, but maybe it really isn't,” Carboni said.

Gabby Carboni said she enjoys investigating paranormal occurrences because it allows her to help people and contribute to something larger.

Hicks said he was a skeptic until his first investigation.

“I actually could communicate with something I couldn't see,” he said.

Dead Convention continues today from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.