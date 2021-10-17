Triple shooting leaves 2 dead in Wells Street mobile home

Two men are dead and a woman was injured in a triple shooting tonight in a north side mobile home park.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called about 9 p.m. to the 3100 block of Wells Street. At the scene, officers found one adult male dead, one adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound and one adult female with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The wounded male was taken to a hospital, where he died.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe the male and female victims arrived together to visit a friend at lot 12 in the mobile home park.

"Shortly after they arrived the male suspect arrived at lot 12 with a handgun. The male suspect shot the male and female victims. A struggle ensued over the gun and the male suspect was shot," the release said, adding the suspect was declared dead at a hospital.

The relationship the victims had with the suspect was unknown. Police also didn't know a motive. They were unsure tonight whether anyone else was involved in the incident.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and neighbors for additional information.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the anonymous P3 Tips App.

The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police the Allen County prosecutor’s office.