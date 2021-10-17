What to know if getting that booster shot

When federal health officials authorized Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots in September, many health officials hailed the move.

Boosters were seen as another weapon to fight a virus capable of twists and turns. Boosters would provide additional protection from breakthrough infections from the highly contagious delta variant in people who already had received both Pfizer shots.

Indiana residents have received 220,275 booster shots, the Indiana Health Department reported Friday. Of those, 9,968 were administered in just the previous 24 hours – many more than the 7,886 first and second doses given during that time.

The numbers came just days before Memorial Coliseum will again become a mass vaccination site offering booster shots. The site is organized and run by the Allen County Department of Health.

While the need for vaccination continues to stir debate, state and local health statistics show already-vaccinated eligible people are readily accepting boosters.

Demand for boosters surged at the start of October just after approval, state health statistics showed. A slight drop occurred in recent days.

Locally, at the vaccination clinic at Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation in Fort Wayne, more than 7,500 boosters have been given since the clinic started offering them Sept. 27.

That represents half the 15,000 boosters administered in Allen County. Demand continues at a steady pace, said Tami Brigle, Parkview Health spokeswoman.

The Allen County Health Department will provide Pfizer boosters at Memorial Coliseum beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. First and second shots of the Pfizer vaccine also will be available.

Residents need to make an appointment by calling 211 or going to ourshot.in.gov. Those getting a shot need not reside in Allen County. Booster shots, like first and second doses, are free.

More booster options are in the works.

On Thursday, federal Food and Drug Administration advisers recommended emergency-use authorization for a Moderna booster for those at high risk of COVID-19, clearing the way for approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A Johnson & Johnson booster was recommended for approval Friday at an FDA committee meeting.

Here are some commonly asked questions about boosters.

Who can get a booster?

At present, boosters are available only to some of those who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Those who received the two-dose Moderna or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not yet eligible but are expected to be soon. Generally, adults must wait six months after receiving their last dose of a two-dose Pfizer vaccination and must fit certain criteria.

What are the criteria?

The CDC says those 65 and older and fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and those 50 to 64 with “underlying medical conditions” should get a booster. Those 18 to 64 who live in long-term care settings where risk of transmission is high also should get a booster.

People 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions and those 18-64 at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission from work or institutional living settings also are eligible, the CDC says.

Workers include first responders, school, correctional facility and homeless shelter staff members. Postal and transit workers, food and manufacturing plant workers, agriculture workers and grocery store workers also are eligible.

What are the underlying medical conditions?

It's a long list. Generally, it includes conditions that might make someone more at risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 and need to be hospitalized, get intensive care, require a ventilator to breathe or die.

According to the CDC, the list includes include type 1 or type 2 diabetes, cancer, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease including moderate to severe asthma, dementia and other neurological conditions, HIV/AIDS or another immunocompromised condition, liver disease and stroke.

Some conditions that qualify may seem unusual. Pregnancy is one, as is being a current or former smoker, being obese or having mental health or substance-use disorders. People who have sickle cell anemia or Down syndrome or who have had an organ or blood stem-cell transplant also are eligible.

People with such conditions generally do not need to be referred by a doctor to get a booster, said Mindy Waldron, deputy administrator of the county health department. She recommends people check with their doctor if they have questions before making a booster appointment.

The same medical conditions will apply to those who had Moderna vaccinations when boosters become available, federal officials said last week.

Should you get a booster if you've had a breakthrough infection?

Breakthrough infections – testing positive for COVID after being fully vaccinated – are rare. But such infections are driving at least some of the recent increase in cases, state health statistics said.

The number of breakthrough cases in Indiana stands at 48,676, or about 1.5% of fully vaccinated people. Of those cases, the overwhelming number were not severe – only 1,042, or 0.03% were hospitalized and 485 resulted in death. Nearly 90% of those deaths were in people 65 or older, and the average age was 79.

Dr. Joshua Kline is Parkview Medical Group's chief medical officer. He said preliminary research shows people who've had a breakthrough infection “have strong protection, indicating they don't need to rush to get a booster dose.” The infection itself acts as a booster.

A breakthrough infection after two doses of the Pfizer vaccine provided 94% protection, compared with 80% from vaccination alone and 65% from infection alone, Kline said. People with this so-called hybrid immunity, however, may need a booster eventually, as immunity may still wane in time.

What's in the booster shots?

In the case of the Pfizer shots, first and second shots and boosters all contain the same formula and the same dose of vaccine, Waldron said. The Moderna booster will have half the strength of the original shots, according to the CDC.

If you are pregnant, should you get a booster?

Kline said pregnant women who got the Pfizer shots are eligible if they got their second shot six months ago. “Pregnant women are at increased risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19,” he said. “Having COVID-19 during pregnancy also raises the risk for premature birth and other complications, including pregnancy loss.”

What are the side effects of a booster?

The same as for the original shots – fatigue and pain and soreness at the injection site. Side effects are generally mild to moderate, although serious side effects may occur.

The possibility of side effects is why people who get the shot are required to remain 15 minutes after the injection for observation at the Coliseum site, and the site has medical staff and treatment areas should a serious reaction occur, Waldron said.

Do the recommendations about boosters mean the first shots failed?

Not at all, said Dr. Vishal Bhatia, chief medical officer for Lutheran Health Network. “The COVID-19 vaccination has been highly effective in preventing spread of the disease, hospitalization and death. Research shows that immunity wanes with time. A booster shot just helps maintain the effectiveness of the vaccination.”

How long does protection from a booster last?

No one knows, but research is ongoing.

“Many experts have speculated that we will need annual boosters for COVID-19 vaccines, and we have good precedents of other types of vaccines that require an annual booster,” Kline said.

“I want to be clear that, even with seeing waning immunity leading to breakthrough infections, vaccines are still the best way for us to move past COVID,” he added. “We give vaccines to prevent severe disease and death, and that's what they're doing. They're working.”

rsalter@jg.net