Zombies fill downtown, rejoicing as walk returns

Each year, Maddi Schulenberg thinks hard about how she is going to set herself apart from the thousands of the undead who walk the streets of downtown Fort Wayne for the annual Fright Night Zombie Walk.

The skin between Schulenberg's nose and upper lip appeared to be decaying and falling off of her face. This year's illusion took her about two hours to complete.

“I love practical effects. I love zombie makeup and costumes,” Schulenberg said minutes before the Zombie Walk started Saturday afternoon. “This is probably one of my favorite things Fort Wayne has ever done. It's a great way to bring the community together.”

Schulenberg, who was born and raised in Fort Wayne, always dresses up like a zombie for the walk, saving her other creative ideas for the holiday itself. The Zombie Walk has become a tradition for her.

Many who attended the walk dressed as zombies or zombie hunters, but there were also many who used the Halloween-themed event to dress up as whatever they'd like, which varied from demented clowns to horror movie icons to princesses.

People also lined the route of the Zombie Walk downtown, some in costumes and some dressed in layers to keep warm in the chilly breeze. Michael Galbraith, president of the Downtown Improvement District, said during the event that he estimated 7,000 to 9,000 people participated, whether it be in the walk or as a spectator.

“It's just a good chance for everybody to get out, dress up, have fun, walk around, be a zombie,” he said. “It's also just a good way to get lots of different people downtown.”

Fright Night was at the Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza this year instead of at the Allen County Public Library.

Before the spooky walk, the event had live music, games and other activities for families.

Jodie Williams of Fort Wayne brought her family to the walk for the fifth time. Williams said she liked the new locations because it felt like there was more room for people to move around compared to the previous location next to the main library.

Williams' sons, Chase, 12, and Kayl, 10, could not stop looking around at all of the different costumes surrounding them at the event.

“We love it. It's fun,” Chase said. “There's a lot of cool costumes to see.”

It was nice to have Fright Night back downtown after having to cancel it last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Galbraith said. Several people thanked him during the event for bringing it back.

“When you miss something and you can't do it anymore, you realize how much you liked doing it,” he said. “I think people are getting back together and gathering together in lots of different forms, and they really missed it over the last 18 months and this is really fun.”

