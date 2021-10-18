2 dead in Wells Street shooting

Two men are dead and a woman was injured in a triple shooting Sunday evening in a north-side mobile home park.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called about 9 p.m. to the 3100 block of Wells Street. At the scene, officers found one adult male dead, one adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound and one adult female with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The wounded male was taken to a hospital, where he died.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe the male and female victims arrived together to visit a friend at lot 12 in the mobile home park.

“Shortly after they arrived, the male suspect arrived at lot 12 with a handgun. The male suspect shot the male and female victims. A struggle ensued over the gun and the male suspect was shot,” the release said, adding the suspect was declared dead at a hospital.

The relationship the victims had with the suspect was unknown Sunday night. Police also didn't know a motive. They were unsure Sunday whether anyone else was involved.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the anonymous P3 Tips App.