Monday, October 18, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Oct 18
THOMPSON ROAD
Closed between Trentman Road and U.S. 27 today through Friday.
ILLINOIS ROAD
Lane restrictions from just east of Interstate 69 to Scott Road through end of October.
LAHMEYER ROAD
Closed between East State and Antebellum boulevards, today through Dec. 1.
WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD
Closed between Kroemer Road and O'Day roads through Nov. 8.
SWINNEY AVENUE
Closed between Broadway and College Street through Oct. 29.
HESSEN CASSEL ROAD
Closed between McKinnie Avenue and Oxford Street though Oct. 29.
FLAUGH ROAD
Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 through end of November.
BASS/THOMAS ROAD
Intersection closed to all traffic through November. Bass Road closed from Thomas to Hillegas Road.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story