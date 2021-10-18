The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, October 18, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for Oct 18

    THOMPSON ROAD

    Closed between Trentman Road and U.S. 27 today through Friday.

    ILLINOIS ROAD

    Lane restrictions from just east of Interstate 69 to Scott Road through end of October.

    LAHMEYER ROAD

    Closed between East State and Antebellum boulevards, today through Dec. 1.

    WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD

    Closed between Kroemer Road and O'Day roads through Nov. 8.

    SWINNEY AVENUE

    Closed between Broadway and College Street through Oct. 29.

    HESSEN CASSEL ROAD

    Closed between McKinnie Avenue and Oxford Street though Oct. 29.

    FLAUGH ROAD

    Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 through end of November.

    BASS/THOMAS ROAD

    Intersection closed to all traffic through November. Bass Road closed from Thomas to Hillegas Road.

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  