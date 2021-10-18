Road restrictions for Oct 18

THOMPSON ROAD

Closed between Trentman Road and U.S. 27 today through Friday.

ILLINOIS ROAD

Lane restrictions from just east of Interstate 69 to Scott Road through end of October.

LAHMEYER ROAD

Closed between East State and Antebellum boulevards, today through Dec. 1.

WASHINGTON CENTER ROAD

Closed between Kroemer Road and O'Day roads through Nov. 8.

SWINNEY AVENUE

Closed between Broadway and College Street through Oct. 29.

HESSEN CASSEL ROAD

Closed between McKinnie Avenue and Oxford Street though Oct. 29.

FLAUGH ROAD

Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 through end of November.

BASS/THOMAS ROAD

Intersection closed to all traffic through November. Bass Road closed from Thomas to Hillegas Road.