Treats, games add fall fun for families

Hannah Gerardot watched Sunday as a boy dressed as Spider-Man aimed a pumpkin at five bowling pins set up at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.

“The pumpkin bowling balls lasted longer than I thought they would,” said Gerardot, a zoo employee.

The untraditional bowling balls – which have survived two weekends of throwing, rolling, bouncing and knocking down pins – aren't done yet. Wild Zoo Halloween continues for two more weekends.

Although the African Journey picnic pavilions bustled Sunday with children navigating a straw maze and playing games – there's also a candy corn ring toss and pumpkin tic-tac-toe – the zoo's trick-or-treat stations seemed to attract the most children.

Ashley Carroll's children, for example, focused on the contents of their trick-or-treat bags after seeing all the animals. Bennett, 5, said his favorite part was the candy, and although Millie, 2, said she liked the monkeys, she kept showing off goodies from her bag.

“We come every year,” Carroll said, noting she also attended the zoo's Halloween event as a child.

This year, the October event is free with paid admission – no trick-or-treat tickets are necessary – but the activities are available only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The zoo opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m., although last admission is at 5 p.m.

Gerardot recommends that families budget an hour to visit the eight treat stations because games and crowds can slow progress through the zoo, which features four decoration themes – spiders in African Journey, ghosts in Indonesian Rain Forest, fall in Central Zoo and witches in Australian Adventure.

Some decorations needed readjusting after Saturday's winds, Gerardot said, pointing to the black witch hats that blew from tidy lines above a walkway and into trees.

“We'll fix that for next weekend,” she said.

Children 12 and younger may take home a small pumpkin – a highlight for Vicki Noll's 6-year-old daughter, Amelia. She dressed as a Minion from “Despicable Me” while her 4-year-old brother, Samuel, was the Mandalorian from “Star Wars.”

Before they left, the family spotted another family – the Nicholsons – dressed as Minions.

“She wants to join your Minion family,” Noll told the family of six.

Christina Nicholson of Leo-Cedarville said dressing in matching Minion clothing wasn't only for fun.

“It's easy to keep track of the kids at the zoo,” she said.

asloboda@jg.net