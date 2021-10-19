Fort Wayne/Allen County

Time runs short for tall grass reports

The City of Fort Wayne's Tall Grass/Weed program will end Friday. The Neighborhood Code Compliance enforces the city's requirement that weeds and grass be no taller than 9 inches.

The public can call 311 or 427-8311 to report a possible violation. However, the complaint portal for 311 will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, and the last day of posting will be Friday.

If a complaint is deemed a violation, inspectors take date-stamped electronic photos and post a placard on the property. After five days, if the violation is not corrected, the city's mowing contractors will mow and then the owner will be charged for the mowing. If the invoice is not paid within 30 days, a lien will be placed on the property.

8 area colleges to vie in food drive

Community Harvest Food Bank will kick off its seventh annual U Can Crush Hunger event today with eight area colleges and universities. The event is a fund drive in which the schools compete to collect food for individuals and families in northeast Indiana.

This year's goal is 100,000 pounds of food.

The competition will run from Oct. 25 through Nov. 12 and involve Huntington University, Indiana Tech, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech, Manchester University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Trine University and University of Saint Francis. The winning college will receive a traveling trophy. Last year's winner was Manchester University.

Monetary donations are also collected. Each dollar donated counts as 4 pounds.

Coats for Kids campaign begins Nov. 1

The 22nd annual Coats for Kids campaign starts Nov. 1.

Mayor Tom Henry, this year's guest of honor, will kick off the campaign by distributing coats to children at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at MLK Montessori School, 6001 S. Anthony Blvd. The program traditionally provides more than 6,000 warm winter coats to local underserved children.

People can donate new or gently used winter coats in November at partner locations including Peerless Cleaners, Volunteer Center, Sweetwater Sound, YMCA (Fort Wayne and Huntington locations), Darlington Holiday Warehouse, Parkview Ortho Hospital and GM Union Hall. Coats for Kids accepts coats children's size 7 and larger, as well as adult sizes of coats.

People can also donate money by going to volunteerfortwayne.org. The release states that $25 will provide a new coat, hat, scarf and mittens to a child in hardship.

The coats will be delivered the first week of December.

JG requests wish lists from nonprofits

Attention, nonprofits: Tell us what you want for Christmas ... to help other people. We know it seems early, but hey, retailers start putting out holiday décor in September.

The Journal Gazette will publish wish lists from established 501(c)(3) nonprofit agencies in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio that seek donations to directly assist people in need.

Lists should be sent to jchapman@jg.net with the subject line “Journal Gazette Giving.” Include a group name, mission, address, phone number and needs, including drop-off times and locations for donations. Deadline is Nov. 10.

Email Jim Chapman at jchapman@jg.net with questions.

– The Journal Gazette