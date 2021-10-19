County official dies at 53

Allen County Commissioners shared their condolences Monday after the “sudden and unexpected” death of John Caywood, county building commissioner.

Caywood, 53, died early Sunday morning at Lutheran Hospital, according to a Monday afternoon news release from the county commissioners.

Caywood had been the building commissioner since Aug. 1, 2016. He served as property maintenance and minimum housing inspector for the building department after he spent 22 years in various roles for Fort Wayne's Neighborhood Code Enforcement, City Utilities and the city police department.

Caywood was a licensed commercial contractor and had been an instructor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Engineering, where he taught administration courses for code officials. He was also on the professional roster of the Indiana Department of Historical Preservation and Archeology as an architectural historian.

The commissioners were filled with deep sadness and regret to acknowledge Caywood's death, the statement said.

“John was at the forefront of modernizing the department. His advocacy of technological advances in obtaining building permits and requesting inspections helped keep development growing, even during the recent COVID pandemic,” the statement said. “These and other proactive steps he brought about during his tenure as building commissioner helped lead the county to five consecutive years of building permit values exceeding $1 billion.”

The commissioners asked the community to support Caywood's family and loved ones.

“John was a positive leader and a dedicated advocate for Allen County,” the statement said. “His public service and his fair-mindedness will long be remembered, and his vitality, spirit and cooperation will be missed by all.”

dfilchak@jg.net