Firm with city ties in NASA deal

L3Harris Technologies, a Florida-based satellite support and development company with facilities in Fort Wayne, has been awarded an $8 million contract from NASA for a study aimed at making weather forecasting more timely and accurate.

The company will test and evaluate an advanced concept for weather satellite sensors called “sounders.” Sounders measure temperature and water vapor for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The company's concept includes a sensor that provides infrared readings plus hyperspectral readings, readings across many spectrums of light.

The technology gives trackers of severe weather an advantage as they predict severe and dangerous storms, company officials said in a news release.

“To produce accurate forecasts, weather prediction models require detailed observations of the Earth's surface to the top of the atmosphere,” said Ed Zoiss, president of L3 Harris' space and airborne systems.

“Our technology has and will continue to play a critical role in improving severe storm tracking and warnings by feeding continuous information into advance weather prediction models.”

In April, L3Harris was selected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to run similar analysis of a GeoXO satellite imager that would collect weather, ocean and other environmental data used to assess and improve a range of climate and natural-disaster planning.

The new weather satellite contract is evidence the company continues to cultivate that aspect of its business – even as it announced last month it completed a 45,000-square-foot expansion of its Fort Wayne plant to serve a growing need for sensors for missile-defense satellites.

The company began focusing on that aspect of business in 2018.

Irene Lockwood, company spokeswoman, said in an email the work would be completed at Fort Wayne facilities and involve about 20 employees, including new hires.

The company has hired more than 100 employees within the past year with some targeted at the missile defense work.

The new weather prediction modeling study is slated to begin this month. The sounders and imagers are scheduled to launch in the 2030s.

L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

