No long lines as vaccine clinic opens

Business was “slow but steady” Monday as the Allen County Department of Health opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic offering booster shots at Memorial Coliseum.

That was the assessment of Mindy Waldron, health department administrator, as some of the approximately 200 people with appointments arrived to get their third shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

No long lines awaited those who'd signed up for a booster, she said. Organizers allowed walk-ins on Monday, and planned to continue that beginning Wednesday, earlier than they had expected, she said.

To be eligible for a booster, individuals must be six months beyond their second shot and meet other qualifications. They include age, underlying medical conditions or occupational circumstances that could make individuals more susceptible to being exposed to COVID-19, transmitting the virus or developing severe disease.

Those 65 and older automatically qualify for a booster if they received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Waldron said the Coliseum's site in the Appleseed Room can administer about 200 shots per day. It's about 20% of the size of the health department's mass vaccination site at the Coliseum earlier in the pandemic.

It's unlikely the newly opened clinic will offer boosters for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines when those shots reach final approval, she said. Those immunizations will likely be up to pharmacies and other sites to administer, Waldron said.

“To have multiple lines for multiple vaccines is difficult for us,” she said. “We do look forward to having kids approved.”

Pfizer vaccines for the nation's children aged 5 to 11 are awaiting emergency-use approval. Pfizer says a two-dose vaccine one-third as potent as the original vaccine is safe and effective for children that age.

The clinic can provide both boosters and first and second shots of the Pfizer vaccine, Waldron said.

Elnora Coulter of Fort Wayne said she was happy to get a booster. The 81-year-old, who came to the clinic with her 80-year-old husband Lawrence, commended the health department for getting the site up and running.

Coulter qualified for the booster not only because of her age but also because she has had cancer, she said.

“It's so easy,” she said of getting the third shot.

Fort Wayne resident David Wolfe, 47, said he was turned away for a booster because it hadn't been six months since his last shot. Wolfe said he was told to come back next week – at noon on Oct. 27.

“I'll be there,” he said. “I thought I needed to get a third shot.”

