Repairs for aging sewers added up

INDIANAPOLIS – State lawmakers on Monday assessed the need to repair Indiana's aging wastewater infrastructure – and the massive funding gap – at least $300 million annually – that goes with it.

The Task Force on Wastewater Infrastructure Investment and Service to Underserved Areas has been meeting for weeks and will finalize a report this month.

“It's a really big challenge,” said Jamie Palmer, senior policy analyst at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis.

She said a study that is now five years old showed combined 20-year wastewater capital needs of between $9.1 billion and $10.2 billion. That covers combined sewer overflow, wastewater and failing septic systems.

After taking into consideration some current investments, Palmer said the 20-year funding gap is between $3.5 billion and $4.6 billion, or $300 million to $400 million annually.

“We have big needs and we have been really bad at deferring taking care of our infrastructure. Once caught up we need to take care of it over time,” Palmer said.

Jim McGoff, chief operating officer at the Indiana Finance Authority, said the state has limited grant programs for local communities. Annually there is about $50 million for drinking water needs and $250 million for wastewater needs.

Recently, lawmakers allocated a one-time $100 million to the authority for water programs. The state received 500 applications seeking $700 million.

“The need is great,” McGoff said.

David Ober, who is a member of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, said the state only regulates a few dozen out of hundreds of wastewater utilities. Many are municipal entities that the state doesn't have jurisdiction over.

He stressed that upfront construction costs are large but that operating and maintenance over the life of the system are the bigger cost driver.

Ober said regionalization is happening around the state – where smaller systems are using wholesale agreements to get services from larger systems that have access to economies of scale. That stops a smaller system from making new investments in a wastewater facility and allows larger systems to take advantage of their excess capacity and keep rates down for their customers.

Justin Brugger, chief financial officer for Fort Wayne City Utilities, said the city faced massive rate hikes due to a 2008 consent decree to improve its sewer system, including reducing harmful discharges. After looking at all possibilities for financing the investment the city landed on rates as the most logical and fair mechanism.

But the utility has also embraced regionalization and helping area communities, he said. And because of that and leasing cell tower space on water towers, the rate increases have been at a lower level than originally thought.

Fort Wayne and other cities are looking more at extending service even outside boundaries to aid residential or corporate development. But rate discrepancies and annexations issues are also involved.

nkelly@jg.net