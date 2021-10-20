Fort Wayne/Allen County

Leaf collection begins Nov. 1

Beginning Nov. 1, the Fort Wayne Street Department will collect leaves in more than 400 neighborhoods. This year's pickup will run through Dec. 17, but weather conditions or the volume of leaves in a particular area might cause the planned schedule to shift slightly, officials said Tuesday.

To keep residents informed of any changes, leaf collection updates will be provided daily before 3 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves.

Pickup in the city's central neighborhoods is Nov. 1-5 and Nov. 29-Dec. 3. The south neighborhoods will be serviced Nov. 8-12 and Dec. 6-10. Pickup in the north neighborhoods is Nov. 15-19 and Dec. 13-17.

There will be no leaf collection Nov. 11 for Veterans Day or Nov. 25-26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Trot the Trails horse ride Oct. 30

The city of Fort Wayne, Three Rivers Horse Trails Inc. and Allen County are partnering for a third Trot the Trails horse trail ride Oct. 30. The ride will take place along golf cart paths at the former Lakeside Golf Course and will also include 2.3 miles of the Rivergreenway between the golf course and the North River Road Trailhead along the Maumee River.

The cost is $10 per rider. Participants can begin the ride any time between 10 a.m. and noon and will need to finish by 3 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. the day of the event. Parking is at 820 Coliseum Blvd. N. at the 24/30 Surplus Store (formerly K-Mart).

More information is available on the Three Rivers Horse Trails Facebook page.

City, county websites down

Fort Wayne's and Allen County's websites went down Monday and were still down Tuesday night.

John Perlich, Mayor Tom Henry's spokesman, said the problem is because of technical issues. Officials were unsure when the websites would be working again, he said. There was no security breach, Perlich said.

“The failure was complex enough we have to manually rebuild the servers from our backups,” he said. “We're not going to rush that. We're going to be cautious and do it right.”

Area

Warsaw police captain dies

The Warsaw Police Department said Tuesday it is saddened by the unexpected death of Capt. Clay A. Layne, who suffered a medical emergency at his home Oct. 11 and died early Tuesday.

His body was escorted early Tuesday from Fort Wayne to Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home in Warsaw by numerous law enforcement officers.

Layne, 52, was hired by Warsaw police in May 1995. During his 26-year career, he has been a field training coordinator and commander, a Sig Sauer and AR-15 armorer, firearms and chemical munitions instructor, Warsaw Dive Team member, and team commander of the Warsaw Emergency Response Team. Layne's service also included eight years in the Indiana Army National Guard as a squad leader.

– Journal Gazette