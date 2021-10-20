Filing gives Red River protection

Fort Wayne City Council learned Tuesday it will have to follow the lead of Red River Waste Solutions for the city's trash removal needs now that the company has filed bankruptcy.

Red River filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, often referred to as reorganizational bankruptcy, in a federal court last week. The Texas-based company has $31 million in debt, according to court records.

Red River entered a seven-year contract with the city in 2017 after its bid came in about $1.5 million less than Republic Services, the city's trash hauler before Red River.

City Council asked the Solid Waste District and Red River to present an update during the council meeting Tuesday, but Red River told the city it had a “scheduling conflict.” City Council has criticized Red River in the past for thousands of missed pickups around the city.

Tim Haffner, the city's corporation counsel, explained that Red River is now in a protected position since it filed bankruptcy. From the moment Red River filed, bankruptcy law takes precedence over the contract Red River has with the city.

Attorney Jay Jaffe, Haffner's colleague, said Red River essentially has three routes it can take moving forward.

Red River can reorganize the company on a standalone basis, which would likely involve an infusion of funding or equity. Or it can also decide to instead sell its assets to someone with better capital who can operate the business moving forward. The third option involves a hybrid of the first two options, which involves selling some assets and reorganizing with the remaining assets.

Deadlines in bankruptcy hearings are typically set for 120 days, but Jaffe said there are often many extensions. The hard deadline is for the bankrupt company to have reorganization plans filed in 18 months.

The city can consider alternative trash haulers, Haffner said, but it won't be able to get the services of another trash company without Red River's involvement.

Red River has the power to assume the contract to provide the service itself or it can assume and assign the contract to another trash hauler. That company would then have to give the city “adequate assurance” that it can handle the city's trash needs.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said the phrase “adequate assurance” scares him because Red River provided adequate assurance before it entered a contract it clearly could not support.

The 90-minute discussion, which became heated at one point, included numerous questions from council members about the worst-case scenarios of how the city is affected and how to best move forward.

Hines pointed out that the city hasn't fined Red River for missed collections because of concerns of bankrupting the company. While the city can't go after past non-compliance fines, it can assess penalties for poor service after the bankruptcy filing.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, asked whether the city can go to the runner-up behind Red River for low bids for trash service. Haffner said the quotes from four years ago are outdated and the city would have to go through the bidding process again.

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, asked whether Haffner is confident Red River will turn its service around. Haffner said it is in Red River's best interest to provide good service, but he told Red River leaders that it's about what they do rather than what they say.

Haffner added that some trash companies have already reached out to the city.

Paddock asked citizens to not panic as poor trash service is better than no trash service. Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, used a different tone.

“To me, the trash is on fire,” she said. “We should be alarmed.”

dfilchak@jg.net